Cover
Introduction
Types
Item 1: Use the type system to express your data structures
Item 2: Use the type system to express common behaviour
Item 3: Avoid matching Option and Result
Item 4: Prefer idiomatic Error variants
Item 5: Familiarize yourself with standard traits
Item 6: Understand type conversions
Item 7: Embrace the newtype pattern
Item 8: Use builders for complex types
Item 9: Familiarize yourself with reference and pointer types
Item 10: Consider using iterator transforms instead of explicit loops
Item 11: Implement the Drop trait for RAII patterns
Item 12: Prefer generics to trait objects
Item 13: Use default implementations to minimize required trait methods
Concepts
Item 14: Understand lifetimes
Item 15: Understand the borrow checker
Item 16: Avoid writing unsafe code
Item 17: Be wary of shared-state parallelism
Item 18: Don't panic
Item 19: Avoid reflection
Item 20: Avoid the temptation to over-optimize
Dependencies
Item 21: Understand what semantic versioning promises
Item 22: Minimize visibility
Item 23: Avoid wildcard imports
Item 24: Re-export dependencies whose types appear in your API
Item 25: Manage your dependency graph
Item 26: Be wary of feature creep
Tooling
Item 27: Document public interfaces
Item 28: Use macros judiciously
Item 29: Listen to Clippy
Item 30: Write more than unit tests
Item 31: Take advantage of the tooling ecosystem
Item 32: Set up a continuous integration (CI) system
Beyond Standard Rust
Item 33: Consider making library code no_std compatible
Item 34: Control what crosses FFI boundaries
Item 35: Prefer bindgen to manual FFI mappings
Index
Effective Rust
Effective Rust
35 Specific Ways to Improve Your Rust Code
David Drysdale