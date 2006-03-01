Beginner's Guide to Linkers

If your reaction to this is 'almost certainly missing
g++ -o test1 test1a.o test1b.o test1a.o(.text+0x18): In function `main': : undefined reference to `findmax(int, int)' collect2: ld returned 1 exit status
extern "C"' then you probably already know everything in
this article.
static local variables are actually global variables, because
they exist for the lifetime of the program, even though they're only
visible inside a single function
static global variables also count as global variables,
even though they can only be accessed by the functions in the
particular file where they were defined
static" keyword, it's
also worth pointing out that making a function static just
narrows down the number of places that are able to refer to that
function by name (specifically, to other functions in the same file).
For both global and local variable definitions, we can also make a distinction
between whether the variable is initialized or not—that is,
whether the space associated with the particular name is pre-filled
with a particular value.
Finally, we can store information in memory that is dynamically
allocated using
malloc or
new. There is no
way to refer to the
space allocated by name, so we have to use pointers instead—a
named variable (the pointer) holds the address of the unnamed piece of
memory. This piece of memory can also be deallocated with
free or
delete, so the space is referred to as having "dynamic
extent".
Let's put all that together:
|Code
|Data
|Global
|Local
|Dynamic
|Initialized
|Uninitialized
|Initialized
|Uninitialized
|Declaration
|
int fn(int x);
|
extern int x;
|
extern int x;
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Definition
|
int fn(int x) { ... }
|
int x = 1;
(at file scope)
|
int x;
(at file scope)
|
int x = 1;
(at function scope)
|
int x;
(at function scope)
|(
int* p = malloc(sizeof(int));)
/* This is the definition of a uninitialized global variable */ int x_global_uninit; /* This is the definition of a initialized global variable */ int x_global_init = 1; /* This is the definition of a uninitialized global variable, albeit * one that can only be accessed by name in this C file */ static int y_global_uninit; /* This is the definition of a initialized global variable, albeit * one that can only be accessed by name in this C file */ static int y_global_init = 2; /* This is a declaration of a global variable that exists somewhere * else in the program */ extern int z_global; /* This is a declaration of a function that exists somewhere else in * the program (you can add "extern" beforehand if you like, but it's * not needed) */ int fn_a(int x, int y); /* This is a definition of a function, but because it is marked as * static, it can only be referred to by name in this C file alone */ static int fn_b(int x) { return x+1; } /* This is a definition of a function. */ /* The function parameter counts as a local variable */ int fn_c(int x_local) { /* This is the definition of an uninitialized local variable */ int y_local_uninit; /* This is the definition of an initialized local variable */ int y_local_init = 3; /* Code that refers to local and global variables and other * functions by name */ x_global_uninit = fn_a(x_local, x_global_init); y_local_uninit = fn_a(x_local, y_local_init); y_local_uninit += fn_b(z_global); return (y_global_uninit + y_local_uninit); }
.o suffix; on Windows they have a
.obj suffix. The contents of an object file are
essentially two kinds of things:
ifs and
whiles
and even
gotos. All of these instructions need to
manipulate information of some sort, and that information needs to be
kept somewhere—that's the job of the variables. The code can
also refer to other bits of code—specifically, to other C
functions in the program.
Wherever the code refers to a variable or function, the compiler only
allows this if it has previously seen a declaration for that variable or
function—the declaration is a promise that a definition exists
somewhere else in the whole program.
The job of the linker is to make good on these promises, but in the
meanwhile what does the compiler do with all of these promises when it
is generating an object file?
Basically, the compiler leaves a blank. The blank (a "reference") has
a name associated to it, but the value corresponding to that name is
not yet known.
With that in mind, we can depict the object file corresponding to the program given above like this:
nm, which gives information about the symbols in an object
file on UNIX platforms. On Windows, the
dumpbin
command with the
/symbols option is roughly equivalent;
there is also
a
Windows port of the
GNU binutils
tools which includes an
nm.exe.
Let's have a look at what
nm gives on the object file
produced from the C file above:
The output on different platforms can vary a bit (check the
Symbols from c_parts.o: Name Value Class Type Size Line Section fn_a | | U | NOTYPE| | |*UND* z_global | | U | NOTYPE| | |*UND* fn_b |00000000| t | FUNC|00000009| |.text x_global_init |00000000| D | OBJECT|00000004| |.data y_global_uninit |00000000| b | OBJECT|00000004| |.bss x_global_uninit |00000004| C | OBJECT|00000004| |*COM* y_global_init |00000004| d | OBJECT|00000004| |.data fn_c |00000009| T | FUNC|00000055| |.text
man pages to find out more on a particular version), but
the key information given is the class of each symbol, and its size
(when available). The class can have a number of different values:
fn_a" and "
z_global". (Some versions
of
nm may also print out a section, which
will be *UND* or UNDEF in this case)
static. Again, some systems
may also show a section, something like .text
With these two diagrams, we can see that all of the dots can joined up (if they couldn't be, then the linker would emit an error message). Every thing has its place, and every place has its thing, and the linker can fill in all of the blanks as shown (on a UNIX system, the linker is typically invoked with
/* Initialized global variable */ int z_global = 11; /* Second global named y_global_init, but they are both static */ static int y_global_init = 2; /* Declaration of another global variable */ extern int x_global_init; int fn_a(int x, int y) { return(x+y); } int main(int argc, char *argv[]) { const char *message = "Hello, world"; return fn_a(11,12); }
ld).
As for object files, we can use
nm to
examine the resulting executable file:
This has all of the symbols from the two objects, and all of the undefined references have vanished. The symbols have also all been reordered so that similar types of things are together, and there are a few added extras to help the operating system deal with the whole thing as an executable program. There's also a fair number of complicating details cluttering up the output, but if you filter out anything starting with an underscore it gets a lot simpler.
Symbols from sample1.exe: Name Value Class Type Size Line Section _Jv_RegisterClasses | | w | NOTYPE| | |*UND* __gmon_start__ | | w | NOTYPE| | |*UND* __libc_start_main@@GLIBC_2.0| | U | FUNC|000001ad| |*UND* _init |08048254| T | FUNC| | |.init _start |080482c0| T | FUNC| | |.text __do_global_dtors_aux|080482f0| t | FUNC| | |.text frame_dummy |08048320| t | FUNC| | |.text fn_b |08048348| t | FUNC|00000009| |.text fn_c |08048351| T | FUNC|00000055| |.text fn_a |080483a8| T | FUNC|0000000b| |.text main |080483b3| T | FUNC|0000002c| |.text __libc_csu_fini |080483e0| T | FUNC|00000005| |.text __libc_csu_init |080483f0| T | FUNC|00000055| |.text __do_global_ctors_aux|08048450| t | FUNC| | |.text _fini |08048478| T | FUNC| | |.fini _fp_hw |08048494| R | OBJECT|00000004| |.rodata _IO_stdin_used |08048498| R | OBJECT|00000004| |.rodata __FRAME_END__ |080484ac| r | OBJECT| | |.eh_frame __CTOR_LIST__ |080494b0| d | OBJECT| | |.ctors __init_array_end |080494b0| d | NOTYPE| | |.ctors __init_array_start |080494b0| d | NOTYPE| | |.ctors __CTOR_END__ |080494b4| d | OBJECT| | |.ctors __DTOR_LIST__ |080494b8| d | OBJECT| | |.dtors __DTOR_END__ |080494bc| d | OBJECT| | |.dtors __JCR_END__ |080494c0| d | OBJECT| | |.jcr __JCR_LIST__ |080494c0| d | OBJECT| | |.jcr _DYNAMIC |080494c4| d | OBJECT| | |.dynamic _GLOBAL_OFFSET_TABLE_|08049598| d | OBJECT| | |.got.plt __data_start |080495ac| D | NOTYPE| | |.data data_start |080495ac| W | NOTYPE| | |.data __dso_handle |080495b0| D | OBJECT| | |.data p.5826 |080495b4| d | OBJECT| | |.data x_global_init |080495b8| D | OBJECT|00000004| |.data y_global_init |080495bc| d | OBJECT|00000004| |.data z_global |080495c0| D | OBJECT|00000004| |.data y_global_init |080495c4| d | OBJECT|00000004| |.data __bss_start |080495c8| A | NOTYPE| | |*ABS* _edata |080495c8| A | NOTYPE| | |*ABS* completed.5828 |080495c8| b | OBJECT|00000001| |.bss y_global_uninit |080495cc| b | OBJECT|00000004| |.bss x_global_uninit |080495d0| B | OBJECT|00000004| |.bss _end |080495d4| A | NOTYPE| | |*ABS*
For C, things are slightly less clear. There has to be exactly one definition of any functions or initialized global variables, but the definition of an uninitialized global variable can be treated as a tentative definition. C then allows (or at least does not forbid) different source files to have tentative definitions for the same object.However, linkers also have to cope with other programming languages that just C and C++, and the one definition rule isn't always appropriate for them. For example, the normal model for Fortran code is effectively to have a copy of each global variable in every file that references it; the linker is required to fold duplicates by picking one of the copies (the largest version, if they are different sizes) and throw away the rest. (This model is sometimes known as the "common model" of linking, after the Fortran
COMMON keyword.)
As a result, it's actually quite common for UNIX linkers not to
complain about duplicate definitions of symbols—at least, not
when the duplicate symbol is an uninitialized global variable
(this is sometimes known as the "relaxed ref/def model" of linking).
If this worries you (and it probably should), check the documentation for
your compiler linker—there may well be a
--work-properly
option that tightens up the behavior. For example, for the GNU
toolchain the
-fno-common option to the compiler forces
it to put uninitialized variables into the BSS segment rather than
generating these common blocks.
malloc function keeps track of
where all the available space in this area is.
ar, and the library file that it produces
typically has a
.a extension. These library files are
normally also prefixed with "
lib" and passed to the
linker with a "-l" option followed by the name of the library, without
prefix or extension (so "
-lfred" will pick
up "
libfred.a").
(Historically, a program called
ranlib also
used to be needed for static libraries, in order to build an index
of symbols at the start of the library. Nowadays the
ar tool tends to do this itself.)
On Windows, static libraries have a
.LIB extension
and are produced by the
LIB tool,
but this can be confusing as the same extension is also used
for an "import library", which just holds a list of the
things available in a DLL—see the
section on Windows DLLs.
a.o,
b.o,
-lx and
-ly.
|File
|
a.o
|
b.o
|
libx.a
|
liby.a
|Object
|
a.o
|
b.o
|
x1.o
|
x2.o
|
x3.o
|
y1.o
|
y2.o
|
y3.o
|Definitions
|
a1, a2, a3
|
b1, b2
|
x11, x12, x13
|
x21, x22, x23
|
x31, x32
|
y11, y12
|
y21, y22
|
y31, y32
|Undefined references
|
b2, x12
|
a3, y22
|
x23, y12
|
y11
|
|
y21
|
|
x31
a.o and
b.o,
it will have resolved the references to
b2 and
a3, leaving
x12 and
y22 as
still undefined. At this point, the linker checks the first
library
libx.a for these symbols, and finds that it can pull in
x1.o to satisfy the
x12 reference;
however, doing so also adds
x23 and
y12
to the list of undefined references (so the list is now
y22,
x23 and
y12).
The linker is still dealing with
libx.a, so
the
x23 reference is easily satisfied, by also pulling in
x2.o from
libx.a. However, this also adds
y11 to the list of undefineds (which is now
y22,
y12 and
y11). None of these can be resolved
further using
libx.a, so the linker moves on to
liby.a.
Here, the same sort of process applies and the linker will pull in
both of
y1.o and
y2.o. The first of these
adds a reference to
y21, but since
y2.o is
being pulled in anyway, that reference is easily resolved. The net
of this process is that all of the undefined references have been
resolved, and some but not all of the objects in the libraries have
been included into the final executable.
Notice that the situation would have been a little different if (say)
b.o also had a reference to
y32. If this
had been the case, the linking of
libx.a would have
worked the same, but the processing of
liby.a would also
have pulled in
y3.o. Pulling in this object would have
added
x31 to the list of unresolved symbols, and the link would
have failed—by this stage the linker has already finished with
libx.a and would not find the definition (in
x3.o)
for this symbol.
(By the way, this example has a cyclic dependency between the
two libraries
libx.a and
liby.a; this is
typically a Bad Thing, particularly on Windows)
libc), having a static library has an obvious
disadvantage—every executable program has a copy of the
same code. This can take up a lot of unnecessary disk space, if every
single executable file has a copy of
printf and
fopen and suchlike.
A slightly less obvious disadvantage is that once a program has been
statically linked, the code in it is fixed forever. If someone finds
and fixes a bug in
printf, then every program has to be
linked again in order to pick up the fixed code.
To get around these and other problems, shared libraries were
introduced (normally indicated by a
.so extension, or
.dll on Windows machines and
.dylib on Mac OS X). For these kinds of
libraries, the normal command line linker doesn't necessarily join up
all of the dots. Instead, the regular linker takes a kind of "IOU"
note, and defers the payment of that note until the moment when the
program is actually run.
What this boils down to is this: if the linker finds that the definition for a particular symbol is in a shared library, then it doesn't include the definition of that symbol in the final executable. Instead, the linker records the name of symbol and which library it is supposed to come from in the executable file instead.
When the program is run, the operating system arranges that these
remaining bits of linking are done "just in time" for the program to
run. Before the
main function is run, a smaller version
of the linker (often called
ld.so) goes through these
promissory notes and does the last stage of the link there and
then—pulling in the code of the library and joining up all of the
dots.
This means that none of the executable files have a copy of the code
for
printf. If a new, fixed, version of
printf is available, it can be slipped in just by
changing
libc.so—it'll get picked up the next time
any program runs.
There's another big difference with how shared libraries work compared
to static libraries, and that shows up in the granularity of the
link. If a particular symbol is pulled in from a particular shared library (say
printf in
libc.so), then the whole of
that shared library is mapped into the address space of the program.
This is very different from the behavior of a static library, where
only the particular objects that held undefined symbols got pulled in.
Put another way, a shared library is itself produced as a result of a
run of the linker (rather than just forming a big pile of objects like
ar does), with references between objects in the same
library getting resolved. Once again,
nm is a useful
tool for illustrating this: for the example
libraries above it will produce sets of results for the individual object
files when run on a static version of the library, but for the shared
version of the library,
liby.so has only
x31
as an undefined symbol. Also, for the library-ordering example at the
end of the previous section, there wouldn't be a problem:
adding a reference to
y32 into
b.c would
make no difference, as all of the contents of
y3.o and
x3.o are already pulled in anyway.
As an aside, another useful tool is
ldd; on Unix platforms this shows the set of shared libraries that an executable (or a shared library) depends on, together with an indication of where those libraries are likely to be found. For the program to run successfully, the loader needs to be able to find all of these libraries, together with all of their dependencies in turn. (Typically, the loader looks for libraries in the list of directories held in the
LD_LIBRARY_PATHenvironment variable.)
/usr/bin:ldd xeyes linux-gate.so.1 => (0xb7efa000) libXext.so.6 => /usr/lib/libXext.so.6 (0xb7edb000) libXmu.so.6 => /usr/lib/libXmu.so.6 (0xb7ec6000) libXt.so.6 => /usr/lib/libXt.so.6 (0xb7e77000) libX11.so.6 => /usr/lib/libX11.so.6 (0xb7d93000) libSM.so.6 => /usr/lib/libSM.so.6 (0xb7d8b000) libICE.so.6 => /usr/lib/libICE.so.6 (0xb7d74000) libm.so.6 => /lib/libm.so.6 (0xb7d4e000) libc.so.6 => /lib/libc.so.6 (0xb7c05000) libXau.so.6 => /usr/lib/libXau.so.6 (0xb7c01000) libxcb-xlib.so.0 => /usr/lib/libxcb-xlib.so.0 (0xb7bff000) libxcb.so.1 => /usr/lib/libxcb.so.1 (0xb7be8000) libdl.so.2 => /lib/libdl.so.2 (0xb7be4000) /lib/ld-linux.so.2 (0xb7efb000) libXdmcp.so.6 => /usr/lib/libXdmcp.so.6 (0xb7bdf000)
The reason for this larger granularity is because modern operating
systems are clever enough that you can save more than just the
duplicate disk space that happens with static libraries; different
running processes that use the same shared library can also share the
code segment (but not the data/bss segments—two different
processes could be in different places for their
strtok
after all). In order to do this, the whole library has to be mapped
in one go, so that the internal references all line up to the same
places—if one process pulled in
a.o and
c.o and another pulled in
b.o and
c.o, there wouldn't be any
commonality for the OS to leverage.
Although the general principles of shared libraries are roughly similar on Unix platforms and Windows, that are a few details that can catch out the unwary.
The most major difference between the two is that symbols are not automatically exported by Windows libraries. On Unix, all of the symbols from all of the object files that were linked into the shared library are visible to users of the library. On Windows, the programmer has to explicitly choose to make particular symbols visible—i.e. to export them.
There are three ways to export a symbol from a Windows DLL (and all three ways can be mixed together in the same library).
__declspec(dllexport), thusly:
__declspec(dllexport) int my_exported_function(int x, double y);
/export:symbol_to_export
option to
LINK.EXE.
LINK.EXE /dll /export:my_exported_function
.DEF) file (by using the
/DEF:def_file linker option),
and in that file include an
EXPORTS section that
contains the symbols you want to export.
EXPORTS my_exported_function my_other_exported_function
Once C++ is added in to the mix, the first of these options is the easiest because the compiler takes care of the name mangling for you.
.LIB and Other Library-Related Files
This neatly leads on to the second complication with Windows libraries: the information about
exported symbols that the linker needs to join things up is not held in the DLL itself. Instead,
this information is held in a corresponding
.LIB file.
The
.LIB file associated with a DLL describes what (exported) symbols are present in the
DLL, together with their locations. Any other binary that uses the DLL needs to look in the
.LIB
file so that it can join up the symbols correctly.
To confuse things, the
.LIB extension is also used for static libraries.
In fact, there are a wide variety of different files that can be relevant for Windows libraries.
As well as the
.LIB file and the (optional)
.DEF file mentioned in the previous
section, you might see all of the following files associated with your Windows library.
library.DLL: The library code itself; this is needed (at run-time) by any
executable that uses the library.
library.LIB: An "import library" file which describes what symbols are where in
the output DLL. This file is only produced if the DLL exports some symbols; if no symbols are
exported, there is no point in having the
.LIB file. This file is needed at
link-time by anything that uses this library.
library.EXP: An "export file" for the library being linked, which is needed
when linking binaries with circular dependencies.
library.ILK: If the
/INCREMENTAL option was specified to the
linker so that incremental linking is enabled, this file holds the status of the incremental
linking. Needed for any future incremental linking of this library.
library.PDB: If the
/DEBUG option was specified to the linker, this
file is a program database containing debugging information for the library.
library.MAP: If the
/MAP option was specified to the linker, this
file holds a description of the internal layout of the library.
library.LIB: An "import library" file which describes what symbols are where in
any other DLLs that are needed by the thing being linked.
library.LIB: A static library file which contains a collection of object files
that are needed by the thing being linked. Note the ambiguous use of the
.LIB extension.
library.DEF: A "module definition" file which allows control of various details
of the linked library, including the export of symbols.
library.EXP: An "export file" for the library being linked, which can indicate
that a previous run of
LIB.EXE for the library has already created the
.LIB
file for the library. Relevant when linking binaries with circular dependencies.
library.ILK: Incremental linking status file; see above.
library.RES: Resource file that contains information about the various GUI
widgets that the executable uses; these are included in the final binary file.
This is contrast to Unix, where most of the information held in these extra files is (usually) just included in the library itself.
As well as requiring DLLs to explicitly declare which symbols they export, Windows also allows binaries that use library code to explicitly declare which symbols they import. This is optional, but gives a speed optimization due to some historical features of 16-bit windows.
To do this, declare the symbol
as
__declspec(dllimport) in the source code, thusly:
__declspec(dllimport) int function_from_some_dll(int x, double y); __declspec(dllimport) extern int global_var_from_some_dll;
It's normal good practice in C to have a single declaration for any function or global variable, held in a header file. This leads to a bit of a conundrum: the code in the DLL that holds the definition of the function/variable needs to export the symbol, but any code outside the DLL needs to import the symbol.
A common way round this is to use a preprocessor macro in the header file.
#ifdef EXPORTING_XYZ_DLL_SYMS #define XYZ_LINKAGE __declspec(dllexport) #else #define XYZ_LINKAGE __declspec(dllimport) #endif XYZ_LINKAGE int xyz_exported_function(int x); XYZ_LINKAGE extern int xyz_exported_variable;
The C file in the DLL which defines the function and variable ensures that
the preprocessor variable
EXPORTING_XYZ_DLL_SYMS
is
#defined before it includes this header file, and so does an export of the symbols.
Any other code that pulls in this header file doesn't define the symbol and so indicates an import of the symbols.
One final complication with DLLs is that Windows is stricter than Unix in requiring every symbol to have a resolution at link time. On Unix, it's possible to link a shared library that contains an unresolved symbol that the linker has never seen; in this situation, any other code that pulls in this shared library must provide that symbol, or the program will fail to load. Windows doesn't allow this sort of laxity.
In most systems this isn't a problem. Executables rely on high-level libraries, the high-level libraries rely on lower-level libraries, and everything gets linked in the opposite order—low-level libraries first, then higher-level libraries, and finally the executables that rely on it all.
However, if there are circular dependencies between binaries, then things are trickier. If
X.DLL
needs a symbol from
Y.DLL, and
Y.DLL needs a symbol from
X.DLL, then
there is a chicken-and-egg problem: whichever library is linked first won't be able to find all of its
symbols.
Windows does provide a way around this, roughly as follows.
X. Run
LIB.EXE (not
LINK.EXE) to
produce an
X.LIB file that is the same as would have been produced by
LINK.EXE.
No
X.DLL file is produced, but a
X.EXP file does get emitted.
Y as normal; this pulls in the
X.LIB file from the previous
step, and outputs both a
Y.DLL and a
Y.LIB file.
X properly. This is almost the same as normal, but it additionally
includes the
X.EXP file created in the first step. As normal, this link will pull in the
Y.LIB file from the previous step and will create a
X.DLL file. Unlike normal,
the link will skip the process of creating an
X.LIB file, because there one already there
from the first step (which is what the
.EXP file indicates).
Of course, a better idea is usually to re-organize the libraries so that there aren't any circular dependencies….
The first change that C++ allows is the ability to overload a
function, so there can be different versions of the same named
functions, differing in the types that the function accepts (the
function's signature):
This obviously gives a problem for the linker: when some other code
refers to
int max(int x, int y)
{
if (x>y) return x;
else return y;
}
float max(float x, float y)
{
if (x>y) return x;
else return y;
}
double max(double x, double y)
{
if (x>y) return x;
else return y;
}
max, which one does it mean?
nm is your friend!):
Here we can see that our three functions called
Symbols from fn_overload.o: Name Value Class Type Size Line Section __gxx_personality_v0| | U | NOTYPE| | |*UND* _Z3maxii |00000000| T | FUNC|00000021| |.text _Z3maxff |00000022| T | FUNC|00000029| |.text _Z3maxdd |0000004c| T | FUNC|00000041| |.text
max all
get different names in the object files, and we can make a fairly
shrewd guess that the two letters after the "max" are encoding the
types of the parameters—"i" for
int, "f" for
float and "d" for
double (things get a lot
more complex when classes, namespaces, templates and overloaded
operators get added into the mangling mix, though!).
It's also worth noting that there will normally be some way of
converting between the user-visible names for things (the
demangled names) and the linker-visible names for things (the
mangled names). This might be a separate program
(e.g.
c++filt) or a command-line option
(e.g.
--demangle as an option to GNU nm), which gives
results like:
The area where this mangling scheme most commonly trips people up is when C and C++ code is intermingled. All of the symbols produced by the C++ compiler are mangled; all of the symbols produced by the C compiler are just as they appear in the source file. To get around this, the C++ language allows you to put
Symbols from fn_overload.o: Name Value Class Type Size Line Section __gxx_personality_v0| | U | NOTYPE| | |*UND* max(int, int) |00000000| T | FUNC|00000021| |.text max(float, float) |00000022| T | FUNC|00000029| |.text max(double, double) |0000004c| T | FUNC|00000041| |.text
extern
"C" around the declaration & definition of a function.
This basically tells the C++ compiler that this particular name should
not be mangled—either because it's the definition of a C++
function that some C code needs to call, or because it's a C function
that some C++ code needs to call.
For the example given right at the start of this page, it's easy to
see that there's a good chance someone has forgotten this
extern
"C" declaration in their link of C and C++ together.
The big hint here is that the error message includes a function signature—it's not just complaining about plain old
g++ -o test1 test1a.o test1b.o test1a.o(.text+0x18): In function `main': : undefined reference to `findmax(int, int)' collect2: ld returned 1 exit status
findmax missing. In other words, the C++ code is
actually looking for something like "
_Z7findmaxii" but only finding
"
findmax", and so it fails to link.
By the way, note that an
extern
"C" linkage declaration is ignored for member functions (7.5.4
of the C++ standard).
nm.
Consider the following C++ file:
There are various things here, but the one we're interested in is the two entries with class as W (which indicates a "weak" symbol) and with section names like "
For this code, the (demangled) output of
class Fred { private: int x; int y; public: Fred() : x(1), y(2) {} Fred(int z) : x(z), y(3) {} }; Fred theFred; Fred theOtherFred(55);
nmgives:
Symbols from global_obj.o: Name Value Class Type Size Line Section __gxx_personality_v0| | U | NOTYPE| | |*UND* __static_initialization_and_destruction_0(int, int)|00000000| t | FUNC|00000039| |.text Fred::Fred(int) |00000000| W | FUNC|00000017| |.text._ZN4FredC1Ei Fred::Fred() |00000000| W | FUNC|00000018| |.text._ZN4FredC1Ev theFred |00000000| B | OBJECT|00000008| |.bss theOtherFred |00000008| B | OBJECT|00000008| |.bss global constructors keyed to theFred |0000003a| t | FUNC|0000001a| |.text
.gnu.linkonce.t.stuff". These are the markers
for global object constructors, and we can see that the corresponding
"Name" fields look sensible—one for each of the two constructors
used.
max function, each of which took
different types of argument. However, we can see that the lines of
source code for these three functions are absolutely identical, and it
seems a shame to have to copy and paste identical code.
C++ introduces the idea of templates to allow code like this to
be written once and for all. We can create a header file
max_template.h with the single unique code for
max:
This C++ file uses both
and include this header file in C++ code to use the templated function:
template <class T> T max(T x, T y) { if (x>y) return x; else return y; }
#include "max_template.h" int main() { int a=1; int b=2; int c; c = max(a,b); // Compiler automatically figures out that max<int>(int,int) is needed double x = 1.1; float y = 2.2; double z; z = max<double>(x,y); // Compiler can't resolve, so force use of max (double,double) return 0; }
max<int>(int,int)
and
max<double>(double,double), but a different C++
file might use different instantiations of the template—say
max<float>(float,float)
or even
max<MyFloatingPointClass>(MyFloatingPointClass,MyFloatingPointClass).
Each of these different instantiations of the template involves
different actual machine code, so by the time that the program is
finally linked, the compiler and linker need to make sure that
every instantiation of the template that is used has code included
into the program (and no unused template instantiations are included
to bloat the program size).
So how do they do this? There are normally two ways of arranging
this: by folding duplicate instantiations, or by deferring
instantiation until link time (I like to refer to these as the sane
way and the Sun way).
For the duplicate instantiation approach, each object file contains
the code for all of the templates that it uses. For the particular
example C++ file above, the contents of the object file are:
and we can see that both
Symbols from max_template.o: Name Value Class Type Size Line Section __gxx_personality_v0| | U | NOTYPE| | |*UND* double max<double>(double, double) |00000000| W | FUNC|00000041| |.text._Z3maxIdET_S0_S0_ int max<int>(int, int) |00000000| W | FUNC|00000021| |.text._Z3maxIiET_S0_S0_ main |00000000| T | FUNC|00000073| |.text
max<int>(int,int)
and
max<double>(double,double) are present.
These definitions are listed as weak symbols, and this means
that when the linker produces the final executable program, it can
throw away all but one of these duplicate definitions (and if it's
feeling generous, it can check that all the duplicate definitions
actually look like they are the same code). The most significant
downside of this approach is that all of the individual object files
take up much more room on the hard disk.
The other approach (which is used by the Solaris C++ compiler suite) is
to include none of the template definitions in the object files, but
instead to leave them all as undefined symbols. When it comes to link
time, the linker can collect together all of the undefined symbols
that actually correspond to template instantiations, and go and
generate the machine code for these instantiations there and then.
This saves space in the individual object files, but has the
disadvantage that the linker needs to keep track of where the header
file containing the source code, and needs to be able to invoke the
C++ compiler at link time (which may slow down the link).
dlopen and
dlsym (the rough Windows equivalents of these are called
LoadLibrary and
GetProcAddress). The first
of these takes the name of a shared library and loads it into the
address space of the running process. Of course, this extra library
may itself have undefined symbols, so this call to
dlopen
may also trigger the loading of other shared libraries.
The
dlopen also allows the choice of
whether to resolve all of these references at the instant that the
library is loaded (
RTLD_NOW), or one by one as each
undefined reference is hit (
RTLD_LAZY). The first way
means that the
dlopen call takes much longer, but the
second way involves the slight risk that sometime later the program
will discover that there is an undefined reference that can't be
resolved—at which point, the program will be terminated.
Of course, there's no way for a symbol from the dynamically loaded
library to have a name. However, as ever with programming problems,
this is easily solved by adding an extra level of indirection—in
this case, by using a pointer to the space for the symbol, rather than
referring to it by name. The call
dlsym takes a string
parameter that gives the name of the symbol to be found, and returns a
pointer to its location (or
NULL if it can't be found).
dlsym is called, it takes a string containing the name of
the symbol to be found. This has to be the linker-visible version of
the name; in other words, the mangled version of the name.
Because the particular name mangling schemes can vary from platform to
platform and from compiler to compiler, this means that it's pretty
much impossible to dynamically locate a C++ symbol in a portable way.
Even if you're happy to stick to one particular compiler and delve
around in its internals, there are more problems in store—for
anything other than vanilla C-like functions, you have to worry about
pulling vtables and such like.
All in all, it's usually best to just stick to having a single, well
known
extern "C" entrypoint that can be
dlsymed; this entrypoint can be a factory method that
returns pointers to full instances of a C++ class, allowing all of the
C++ goodness to be accessed.
The compiler can sort out constructors for global objects in a
dlopened library because there are a couple of special
symbols that can be defined in the library and which
the linker (whether load-time or run-time) will call when the
library is dynamically loaded or unloaded—so the necessary
constructor and destructor calls can be put there.
In Unix these are functions called
_init and
_fini, or for more
recent systems using the GNU toolchain, these are any functions
marked with
__attribute__((constructor)) or
__attribute__((destructor)). In Windows,
the relevant function is
DllMain
with a reason parameter or
DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH
or
DLL_PROCESS_DETACH.
Finally, dynamic loading works fine with the "fold duplicates"
approach to template instantiation, but is much trickier with the
"compile templates at link time" approach—in this case, "link
time" is after the program is running (and possibly on a different
machine than holds the source code). Check the compiler & linker
documentation for ways round this.
